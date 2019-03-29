Johor sultan plans affordable supermarket for low-income people

JOHOR BAHRU: The Sultan of Johor Ibrahim Iskandar said he plans to set up an affordable supermarket in the southern Malaysian state to help those with low income.

In a post on the sultan’s Facebook page on Thursday (Mar 28), the royal press office said he plans to “work strategically with a supermarket giant for it to operate in Johor”.

Advertisement

“This supermarket guarantees that it will sell things at prices that are lower by 10 per cent while ensuring quality,” said the press office.

“This will help the people, especially those with low income, to purchase daily basic necessities at cheap prices.”

The sultan is currently in the Middle East on a personal trip. Further details of the new supermarket will be announced closer to the date of its opening.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Efforts to help the people, especially low-income earners, continue to be in the agenda and focus of the Johor Sultan,” the Facebook post added.

The post has attracted more than 9,000 likes.

Facebook user Saba Ruddin Achikdin wrote: “Fortunately for us we have a sultan who is one with the people and puts the people first.”

Another Facebook user Ab Raz Buang suggested that the lower prices should only apply to Malaysians. “Every citizen should be required to show their passport when making payment ... and (foreigners) should be charged normal price,” he wrote.

Last October, the sultan launched an affordable housing project, where a three-bedroom terrace house cost as little as RM70,000 (US$16,800).

At the height of the recent Pasir Gudang toxic waste dumping incident, he pledged RM1 million to help aid efforts.

He also cancelled two birthday events to enable officials and agencies to focus on clean-up operations.