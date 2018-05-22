Johor sultan wants new government to focus on developments that benefit Malaysians, says Anwar

JOHOR BAHRU: The Sultan of Johor wants Malaysia’s new government to focus on developments that bring benefit to its citizens, said Parti Keadilan Rakyat’s (PKR) de facto leader, Anwar Ibrahim, on Tuesday (May 22).



Anwar provided this update in a Facebook post following his audience with Sultan Ibrahim Ismail on Monday.



The crown prince of Johor, Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim, and Anwar’s daughter Nurul Izzah, who is a PKR vice president and the MP for Permatang Pauh, were also present.



Anwar was granted a full pardon and released from imprisonment on May 16. He told reporters upon his release that all his convictions had been expunged.



Earlier this month, Sultan Ibrahim Ismail had called for state and national governments to be formed as soon as possible, following Malaysia’s 14th general election on May 9.



Johor, Malaysia’s southernmost state and birthplace of the United Malays National Organisation (UMNO), fell to the opposition for the first time in history, when the Pakatan Harapan alliance romped to a surprise win over Barisan Nasional.



