'Let's discuss in a matured way': Johor sultan tells Putrajaya amid row

KUALA LUMPUR: Johor Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar on Thursday (Apr 25) called for Putrajaya and the southern state to set aside their differences and have a mature discussion, a day after Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad reiterated that the royals should not interfere with the appointment of state chief ministers.

In an immediate response, Home Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, who is also Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia's (PPBM) president, said the palace must admit its mistakes and stop meddling with state affairs.

In the latest of a series of exchanges between the Johor royals and Dr Mahathir over the recent change in state minister, the sultan said in a Facebook post that all parties should set aside their differences when disputes or misunderstandings arise.

“It’s better to meet and discuss in a matured way for everyone’s sake, especially the people,” he said.

On Monday, Johor state executive councillors took their oath of office before the sultan, following a reshuffle and the appointment of Dr Sahruddin Jamal as the new chief minister to replace Mr Osman Sapian.

With these appointments, the sultan said on Thursday that he hoped all sides would extend their full cooperation to ensure the state administration runs smoothly.

The palace and Dr Mahathir had traded barbs earlier this month over who has the final say in selecting the candidate to helm the state government.

On Wednesday, the prime minister wrote on his blog that the winning political party can reject the monarch’s choice of candidate through a motion of no confidence in the assembly.

File photo of Malaysian Home Minister Muhyiddin Yassin speaking during a press conference in Kuala Lumpur. (Photo: AFP/Mohd Rafan)

Speaking to journalists on Thursday, Mr Muhyiddin expressed his appreciation towards the sultan’s gesture in calling for dialogue.

However, he said the sultan should stop interfering with state administration.

“As a Johorean, as a federal minister in the Cabinet, this does not put me at ease at all.

“We must be bold enough. The sultan also has to agree that certain things have been done by him that created some feelings of uneasiness when it comes to matters of state.

“That has to stop. It is not that he cannot interfere in the management of the state, but interfering in the running of the governance of the state must not continue,” he was quoted as saying by the Star.

Mr Muhyiddin also suggested that the sultan and Dr Sahruddin hash out the royal's expectations on the state administration.



“It is not personal. I suggest Johor chief minister and the state government discuss with him as to what needs to be done and what needs to be cleared so that once and for all, we work as Malaysians and things can be settled,” he said.

