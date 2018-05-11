Johor sultan to name new chief minister on Saturday

JOHOR BAHRU: The Sultan of Johor will name the state's chief minister on Saturday (May 12), according to a post on the sultan's official Facebook page on Friday.







The announcement comes after both the sultan and the former deputy prime minister and Johor chief minister Muhyiddin Yassin discussed the matter on Friday.

Muhyiddin, who left former ruling coalition Barisan Nasional (BN) to join the opposition Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia, was himself touted for the post, but he did not put his name forward as a nominee.



WATCH: #Johor #Sultan arrives at the Istana Pasir Pelangi. Pakatan Harapan’s Muhyiddin Yassin is set to meet him to present name list for Chief Minister post #GE14 GE14 pic.twitter.com/0LfWuwb6pI — Leong Wai Kit (@LeongWaiKitCNA) May 11, 2018





During the 90-minute meeting, Muhyiddin offered the name of the candidate to the sultan, according to another Facebook post.



"I have had a very good discussion with Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin on this. I am prepared to work with the new chief minister and the government," said the Sultan of Johor.



The new chief minister would have been nominated by Pakatan Harapan leaders following the coalition's unprecedented win in the Malaysia general elections.

This is the first time in Malaysian history that Johor has fallen into the hands of the opposition. Pakatan’s component parties won 36 out of 56 state seats to take control of the state assembly, ousting the BN coalition that has ruled Johor since Malaysia’s independence.

BN won just 19 seats while the remaining seat went to Gagasan Sejahtera, a loose alliance of Islamic parties.

Caretaker chief minister Khaled Nordin from the former ruling party, BN, lost his Permas state seat to Pakatan’s Che Zakaria Salleh, who received 8,746 more votes. Khaled also lost his Pasir Gudang federal seat by almost 25,000 votes.

