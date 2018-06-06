Malaysians pay final respects to Johor Sultan's late mother

JOHOR BAHRU: It was a day of mourning for Johor’s royal family and the people of the southern Malaysian state as they paid their last respects on Wednesday (Jun 6) to the Johor Sultan's late mother Enche Besar Hajah Khalsom Abdullah.

Hajah Khalsom, 83, died last Friday at King Edward VII Hospital in London.



The death of a royal family member is always significant for Johorians, who adore and respect Sultan Ibrahim. The gates of the Grand Palace were opened on Wednesday to members of the public to pay their last respects.



“It’s to show our sympathy for our Sultan, who has just lost his beloved mother,” said 29-year-old Muhammad Afiq, who works for the Johor Bahru City Council.



“As the people of Johor, we also feel his grief as well.”



“We came to pay respects to Almarhuma Enche Besar Khalsom, the mother of our beloved Tengku Puan, as a sign to show our love and respect for him,” said Rohani Saat, who came with fellow members of the Persatuan Pandu Puteri Malaysia in Pahang.

Members of the royal families from Kedah, Pahang and Selangor also attended the funeral. Foreign leaders present included Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.



He paid his respects at the Grand Palace, accompanied by his wife Mrs Lee as well as Home Affairs and Law Minister K Shanmugam.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and wife Ho Ching paying their respects to the late Hajah Khalsom Abdullah, the mother of Johor's Sultan Ibrahim. (Photo: Royal Press Office)

Hundreds lined the streets as a final mark of respect as personnel from the Johor Military Force pulled the cortege from the Grand Palace to Mahmoodiah Royal Mausoleum. It was where the late Mdm Khalsom’s body was laid to rest alongside former members of the royal family and other prominent figures in Johor.

The Johor Military Force pulled the cortege from the Grand Palace to Mahmoodiah Royal Mausoleum, where the late Mdm Khalsom’s body was laid to rest. (Photo: Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar/Facebook)

Hajah Khalsom was born on Dec 2, 1935 in Cornwall, England. She carried the name of Josephine Ruby Trevorrow before she married the late Sultan Iskandar Ibni Almarhum Sultan Ismail. They had four children together.

