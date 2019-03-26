Johor to consider cloud seeding if dry spell persists

KLUANG, Johor: The Johor government will consider cloud seeding in April if the dry spell persists, said the state's International Trade, Investment and Utilities Committee chairman Jimmy Puah Wee Tse on Tuesday (Mar 26).

This will be done only after considering the suitability of the location and the costs involved, Puah said, adding that the state government will work with the relevant agencies to monitor weather conditions.

"If the weather does not improve this week, then early next month we will consider to do cloud seeding," he told reporters after visiting Machap Dam.



According to a Bernama report, cloud seeding will cost Johor between RM500,000 (US$122,890) and RM600,000 for 10 flights.



Parts of Malaysia are experiencing a heatwave.



Johor is one of six states expecting a water shortage due to the extreme heat, with Water, Land and Natural Resources Minister Xavier Jayakumar warning that water rationing may be needed.



However, more rain may be expected soon, said Puah, who noted the meteorological department's assessment that Malaysia is currently in a monsoon transition period.