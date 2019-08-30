Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong arrested ahead of weekend protests: Party

HONG KONG: Activist Joshua Wong was on Friday (Aug 30) arrested by police in Hong Kong, his party Demosisto said, ahead of another weekend of planned protests in the Chinese-ruled city.

Wong was pushed into a minivan while on his way to South Horizons MTR station, Demosisto said on its official Twitter account.

"Our secretary-general Joshua Wong was just arrested this morning at roughly 7:30, when he was walking to the South Horizons MTR station," it said.

"He was forcefully pushed into a private minivan on the street in broad daylight. Our lawyers following the case now."



Police have not responded to a Reuters request for comment.

Wong, the face of Hong Kong's push for full democracy during the Umbrella Movement protests in 2014 that paralysed parts of the city for 79 days, was released from jail in June after serving a five-week term for contempt of court.



Alongside Nathan Law and Alex Chow, the 22-year-old went on to found the political party Demosisto which campaigns for more self-determination for Hong Kong but not independence - a clear red line to Beijing.

His demands have been both consistent: That Hong Kongers should get to decide their city's fate, not Communist Party officials in Beijing.

Unrest in Hong Kong escalated in mid-June over a now-suspended extradition Bill that would have allowed people to be sent to mainland China for trial.

It has since evolved into calls for greater democracy under the "one country, two systems" formula, which guarantees freedoms not enjoyed on the mainland, including an independent judiciary.

Hong Kong police have refused permission for a rally on Saturday, but organisers have appealed against the decision.

The protest would mark five years since Beijing ruled out universal suffrage for Hong Kong and comes as Hong Kong faces its first recession in a decade, with all its pillars of growth under stress.

