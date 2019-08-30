Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong arrested ahead of weekend protests: Party

HONG KONG: Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong was on Friday (Aug 30) arrested by police, his party Demosisto said, ahead of another weekend of planned protests in the Chinese-ruled city.

Wong was pushed into a minivan while on his way to South Horizons MTR station, Demosisto said on its official Twitter account.

"Our secretary-general Joshua Wong was just arrested this morning at roughly 7:30, when he was walking to the South Horizons MTR station," it said.

"He was forcefully pushed into a private minivan on the street in broad daylight."



Wong has been taken to the police headquarters in Wan Chai, the party said, adding that its lawyers were working on the case.

Party member Agnes Chow was also arrested, Demosisto said, although it was not clear what charges she faced.



SITUATION UPDATE: Our member @chowtingagnes has also been arrested this morning. She is being sent to the Wan Chai police headquarters, where @joshuawongcf is currently detained. — Demosistō 香港眾志 (@demosisto) August 30, 2019

Wong, the face of Hong Kong's push for full democracy during the Umbrella Movement protests in 2014 that paralysed parts of the city for 79 days, was released from jail in June after serving a five-week term for contempt of court.



Alongside Nathan Law and Alex Chow, the 22-year-old went on to found the political party Demosisto which campaigns for more self-determination for Hong Kong but not independence - a clear red line to Beijing.

His demands have been consistent: That Hong Kongers should get to decide their city's fate, not Communist Party officials in Beijing.

Andy Chan, a founder of the pro-independence Hong Kong National Party that was banned last September, said on his Facebook page late on Thursday he had been detained at the Hong Kong airport and that he had been told he was about to be arrested.



Police did not respond immediately to Reuters' requests for comment about all three.



Unrest in Hong Kong escalated in mid-June over a now-suspended extradition Bill that would have allowed people to be sent to mainland China for trial.

It has since evolved into calls for greater democracy under the "one country, two systems" formula, which guarantees freedoms not enjoyed on the mainland, including an independent judiciary.

Protesters say freedoms in the semi-autonomous city, unique within China, are being eroded by Beijing.

"THUGGISH REGIME"

A photograph in a pro-Beijing newspaper earlier this month of Wong meeting a US consular official triggered a war of words between Washington and Beijing.

US State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus called China a "thuggish regime" for disclosing photographs and personal details of the diplomat.

Nearly 900 people have been arrested since the demonstrations escalated in mid-June with frequent clashes between protesters and police, who have at times fired tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse activists.

Members of Demosisto (from left) Nathan Law, Joshua Wong and Agnes Chow speak to the media in Hong Kong on Jun 18, 2019. (Photo: AFP/Anthony Wallace)

China brought fresh troops into Hong Kong on Thursday in what it described as a routine rotation of its garrison there.

Chinese state media stressed the troop movement was routine and Asian and Western diplomats watching the People's Liberation Army forces in the territory had been expecting it.



Hong Kong police have refused permission for a rally on Saturday, but organisers have appealed against the decision.

The protest would mark five years since Beijing ruled out universal suffrage for Hong Kong and comes as Hong Kong faces its first recession in a decade, with all its pillars of growth under stress.

