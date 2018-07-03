Just call me 'bro', says Malaysia's youngest minister Syed Saddiq

PUTRAJAYA: In keeping with the times and his youth, the new Youth and Sports Minister, Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman, is doing the ‘cool’ thing – he’s asking ministry staff to call him "bro" or brother for short.

“Calling me 'Yang Berhormat' makes me feel like I’m old. Just call me Bro Saddiq,‘’ he said.

While it may have been a tad too "new world" for some of his "old school" aides, it was Malaysia’s youngest minister's way of breaking barriers to reach out.

Syed Saddiq, 25, invited his staff to go jogging with him.

"We need to apply a new work culture; before work or after working hours … we can go jogging. We want to take this sports culture not only to youth below 21 but to all Malaysians, and especially those in the ministry,’’ said Syed Saddiq.

"In the past, when we were students, we were all fit and active in sports, but after we started working, the stomach sticks out,” he said in jest.

"We have to get back into the sports culture and make it a part of our daily lives," he said in his first speech to ministry staff at the Ministry of Youth and Sports on Tuesday.

He also urged ministry staff to be like a family in a friendly and relaxed work atmosphere.

