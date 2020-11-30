Kaavan, Pakistan's lonesome elephant, starts new life in Cambodia

PHNOM PENH: Pakistan's lonely elephant Kaavan arrived in Cambodia by cargo plane on Monday (Nov 30) to start a new life with fellow pachyderms at a local sanctuary, the culmination of years of campaigning for his transfer by A wildlife caretaker feeds Kaavan.

Cher was on the tarmac at the airport of Cambodia's second-biggest city Siem Reap to greet Kaavan and was photographed in sunglasses, black face mask and white jacket meeting the vets who accompanied the elephant, who made the long journey in a custom-made crate.

US pop singer Cher poses in front of the crate containing Kaavan the Asian elephant upon his arrival in Cambodia from Pakistan at Siem Reap International Airport in Siem Reap on Nov 30, 2020. (Photo: AFP/Tang Chhin Sothy)

Animal rescue organisation Four Paws said Kaavan had another 90 minute drive ahead and would likely arrive at the sanctuary after nightfall, so he would be released in daylight on Tuesday.

"Kaavan was eating, was not stressed, he was even a little bit sleeping, standing leaning at the crate wall. He behaves like a Frequent Flyer," said Amir Khalil, a Four Paws vet.

"The flight was uneventful, which is all you can ask for when you transfer an elephant."

Animal experts gather around a crane uplifting a crate carrying Kaavan, an elephant to be transported to a sanctuary in Cambodia, at the Marghazar Zoo in Islamabad, Pakistan on Nov 29, 2020. (Photo: Reuters/Saiyna Bashir)

Cher had written songs pressing for Kaavan's release from grim, isolated conditions at Islamabad Zoo and she had spent the last few days with him in Pakistan.

The multi award-winning singer has been with a film crew documenting Kaavan's story and said she was proud to be part of an effort to free an elephant she said had been shackled to a shed for 17 years.

Dozens of wildlife workers and experts led by Four Paws used a winch and rope to pull the sedated elephant into the crate before he was loaded onto the Russian-built cargo plane.

Kaavan's handlers took more than 200kg of food including bananas and melons to keep him busy on his journey.