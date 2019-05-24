Kedah chief minister apologises to Johor Sultan over handshake blunder

KUALA LUMPUR: Kedah chief minister Mukhriz Mahathir on Friday (May 24) apologised to Johor Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar, after being accused of not greeting the royal while attending the wake of Pahang’s former ruler.

Mr Mukhriz’s press secretary said in a brief statement that the chief minister has written to the sultan to apologise for the incident.

“The chief minister explained to the sultan that his oversight was solely his personal negligence and it does not reflect the manners of the Kedah people.”

In a video posted on social media, Mr Mukhriz, who is the son of Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, appeared to give the Johor sultan the cold shoulder, when paying his last respects to former Pahang ruler Sultan Ahmad Shah Al-Musta'in Billah at the palace in Pekan on Thursday.

The video showed Mr Mukhriz walking past the Johor ruler and proceeding to shake the hands of Malaysian King Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah.

Johor Crown Prince Ismail Sultan Ibrahim also shared the video of the incident on Twitter.

Social media users later responded to the tweet and criticised the chief minister.

"Mukhriz greeting the King, but surely he would have noticed Johor Sultan was next to the King?" wrote Twitter user Dr Novandri Hasan Basri.

Muhammad Nur Haniff also tweeted: "As a leader, (he) should not bring political issues to an event like this. Mukhriz’s action is not professional at all."

The crown prince also tweeted pictures of him and his father attending the wake on Thursday. He attached pictures of both the sultan and himself greeting Dr Mahathir.