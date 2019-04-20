Kelantan crown prince, brother of former Malaysian king, marries Swedish national

KOTA BHARU: Kelantan crown prince Tengku Muhammad Faiz Petra, the brother of former Malaysian king Sultan Muhammad V, married 33-year-old Swedish national Sofie Louise Johansson on Friday (Apr 19) night.

The marriage was solemnised by Kelantan Syariah Court Chief Judge Daud Mohamad at the Istana Balai Besar at 8.35pm.

The marriage sermon was read by the Mufti of Kelantan Mohamad Shukri Mohamad.

The solemnisation was followed by a reception, which was attended only by close members of the Kelantan royal family and the couple’s close friends.

The Kelantan Palace announced the couple's marriage plans earlier this month.

Tengku Muhammad Faiz, 45, is the younger brother of Sultan Muhammad V of Kelantan.

The 49-year-old sultan stepped down as king in January after just two years on the throne - marking a first in Malaysia's history – following reports of his marriage to former Russian beauty queen Oksana Voevodina.