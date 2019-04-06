Kelantan crown prince, brother of former Malaysian king, to marry Swedish national

KOTA BHARU: Kelantan crown prince Tengku Muhammad Faiz Petra, the brother of former Malaysian king Sultan Muhammad V, will marry 33-year-old Swedish national Sofie Louise Johansson, Kelantan Palace announced on Saturday (Apr 6).

The closed-door wedding ceremony will held “on a moderate scale”, Bernama news agency reported, citing Kelantan Palace’s ceremonial chief Tengku Mohamed Faziharudean Tengku Feissal.

“His Highness seeks the prayers of the people that his marriage will go smoothly and receives the blessings of Allah until Jannah (paradise)," he said at a press conference at the palace on Saturday (Apr 6).

The 45-year-old prince has ordered that any wedding gifts be channelled to welfare bodies in Kelantan, such as orphanages, old folks’ homes and non-governmental organisations like the Malaysian Red Crescent Society.

The wedding will be attended by Kelantan royalty and close friends of the prince, Mr Mohamed Faziharudean said.

The ceremony will begin with the marriage solemnisation followed by the royal couple sitting on the wedding dais and a royal banquet.

"Perhaps, after the wedding, His Highness will join events with the people to introduce his wife whom he has known for a long time,” he added.

Tengku Muhammad Faiz is the younger brother of Sultan Muhammad V of Kelantan. The 49-year-old sultan stepped down as king in January after just two years on the throne - marking a first in Malaysia's history – following reports of his marriage to former Russian beauty queen Oksana Voevodina.