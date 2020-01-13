Malaysia highway accident kills 1; Japanese shuttler Kento Momota among 4 others injured

KUALA LUMPUR: A vehicle collision early on Monday (Jan 13) killed a van driver and injured four passengers, including Japanese badminton player Kento Momota.

The hired van was on its way to Kuala Lumpur International Airport when it crashed into the rear of a 30-tonne truck at about 4.40am.



Emergency responders were alerted to the incident at about 5am.

The driver, Bavan Nageswarau, was pinned to his seat and died at the scene, said Selangor Fire and Rescue Department Director Norazam Khamis.

In addition to Momota, who is the reigning badminton world champion and top men's singles shuttler, three other people were injured in the incident.

Japan's Kento Momota poses with his medal after winning the men's singles final match against Denmark's Viktor Axelsen during the awards presentation at the Malaysia Open badminton tournament in Kuala Lumpur, Jan 12, 2020. (Photo: AFP/Mohd Rasfan)

They were Hirayama Yu, Morimoto Arkifuki and William Thomas, a badminton player from England.

The driver's body and those injured were taken to Putrajaya Hospital.

The incident comes a day after Momota won the Malaysia Masters men's singles title, his first at the prestigious tournament after chasing it for many years.

He defeated former world champion Viktor Axelsen of Denmark in the final.

