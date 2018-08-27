Accused claims he was offered RM1.5 million to confess in Kevin Morais murder

KUALA LUMPUR: The seventh person accused in the murder of Malaysian deputy public prosecutor Anthony Kevin Morais told the high court on Monday (Aug 27) that he was offered more than a million ringgit to confess.

S Ravi Chandaran, 47, claimed that he was offered RM1.5 million by army pathologist R Kunaseegaran, 55, on Dec 25 last year.

"I was offered RM1.5 million if I admitted to killing Kevin Morais," Ravi said. "He (Kunaseegaran) said he would give me RM1.5 million. He would also bear the living costs of my family."

Kunaseegaran was the first person accused in the murder of the deputy public prosecutor, whose body was found in a drum filled with concrete in September 2015.



Ravi also claimed that Kunaseegaran said he would appoint another lawyer to represent him in the court of appeal.



Ravi told the court that he had questioned Kunaseegaran on why he should confess as he was not involved.

"Dr Kunaseegaran said there was no other way and said that because I was not involved, hence the need for me to plead guilty," Ravi said.

The both of them, along with R Dinishwaran, 26, AK Thinesh Kumar, 25, M Vishwanath, 28, and Nimalan, 25, pleaded not guilty on Sep 4, 2015.

Kunaseegaran is represented by lawyer N Sivananthan while Ravi, who is also the sixth and final defence witness, is represented by lawyer Rajehgopal.



The prosecution is led by deputy public prosecutor Saiful Edris Zainuddin.

The hearing before judge Azman Abdullah continues on Aug 30.