Accused says Najib offered him RM3.5m to admit guilt in murder of Malaysian prosecutor Kevin Morais

KUALA LUMPUR: The seventh accused in the murder of Malaysian Deputy Public Prosecutor Anthony Kevin Morais told the High Court on Tuesday (Oct 2) that he was offered RM3.5 million (US$845,000) by former prime minister Najib Razak to admit guilt.

S Ravi Chandaran, 47, said that the offer was made through a prison officer in February this year.

Morais’ body was found in a drum filled with concrete in September 2015.

According to Sarawak Report editor Clare Rewcastle Brown, he was the public prosecutor tasked to investigate Najib over money misappropriated from state fund 1MDB.

Malaysia’s anti-corruption agency, however, denied this, saying Morais was on another case involving an army colonel who allegedly falsified claims.

Apart from the money allegedly offered by Najib, Ravi Chandaran said he also received an offer of RM2 million from Morais’ younger brother Richard Morais to plead guilty.

Ravi Chandaran had previously told the court that he was offered RM1.5 million by army pathologist R Kunaseegaran to confess to the murder.

When cross examined by the pathologist's lawyer on Tuesday, Ravi Chandaran agreed to the suggestion that the amount of money offered to him by the individuals concerned amounted to RM7 million.

To a suggestion that he made up the story about the money, Ravi Chandaran said he disagreed.

When asked whether the army pathologist had ordered him to kill Morais, the accused said: "No.”

The hearing resumes on Friday.