Malaysian prosecutor Kevin Morais' murder trial postponed after accused admitted to hospital

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian High Court has postponed a hearing for the Anthony Kevin Morais murder case after one of the accused was admitted to hospital on Friday (Jul 27).

S Ravi Chandaran is the sixth and final defence witness in the abduction and murder of the deputy public prosecutor, whose body was found in a drum filled with concrete in September 2015.



Ravi took the oath at 9.30am on Friday - the 17th day of the trial - and told the court that he could testify despite feeling dizzy. Judge Azman Abdullah then ordered police to accompany Ravi to Tanglin Health Clinic for treatment.

"After that, come back to the court and we'll see how," he said.

However, the clinic referred him to Kuala Lumpur Hospital, where he was admitted.



Ravi's lawyer, V Rajehgopal, told Bernama that the 47-year-old had diabetes and high blood pressure.



“I am not sure how long he will be in hospital, but the court has fixed this Monday to continue hearing the case,” he said.



The other five who have been charged with murdering Kevin Morais between 7am and 8pm on Sep 4, 2015, are R Dinishwaran, A K Thinesh Kumar, M Vishwanath, S Nimalan and an army doctor, Colonel Dr R Kunaseegaran. They have all pleaded not guilty.

