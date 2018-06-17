Khairy Jamaluddin to contest UMNO presidency

KUALA LUMPUR: United Malays National Organisation (UMNO) youth chief Khairy Jamaluddin has thrown his hat into the ring for the party's top post ahead of elections on Jun 30.



In an Instagram post on Sunday (Jun 17), the former Minister of Youth and Sports announced that he will contest party elections for the lead role in UMNO.

​​​​​​​Khairy’s declaration comes a day after veteran UMNO leader Razaleigh Hamzah announced his intention to contest.

Both politicians will be up against current UMNO acting president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who has been handling party responsibilities following former prime minister Najib Razak’s decision to step down on May 12.



Following Barisan Nasional’s shock defeat at the 14th General Elections, Khairy told Channel NewsAsia that the party had become “delusional”.

“… Nobody wanted to acknowledge we have a problem. That was a terrible mistake on our part,” he said.

