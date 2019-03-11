Kim Jong Nam trial: Indonesian suspect freed after Malaysian prosecutors drop charges

KUALA LUMPUR: An Indonesian woman accused of killing the half-brother of North Korea's leader was freed on Monday (Mar 11) after Malaysian prosecutors withdrew the murder charge against her.

Siti Aisyah, 26, smiled as she was ushered through a pack of journalists and into a car outside the court, where she had been on trial alongside a Vietnamese woman for the murder of Kim Jong Nam at Kuala Lumpur airport in February 2017.



"Siti Aisyah is freed," judge Azmin Ariffin told the Shah Alam High Court, as he approved a request from the prosecutor to drop the charge against her of murdering Kim Jong Nam.

"She can leave now."

The judge granted a discharge not amounting to an acquittal.



In his request to withdraw the charge, prosecutor Muhammad Iskandar Ahmad did not give a reason for the move in court. He said Aisyah was free to leave the country.

"I feel happy," said Aisyah. "I did not know this will happen. I did not expect it."



Indonesian ambassador to Malaysia Rusdi Kirana told reporters: "We are pleased with the court decision. We will try to fly Siti back to Indonesia today or as soon as possible."

It was a surprise move as the court had on Monday been scheduled to hear the testimony of Huong - who was in court alongside Aisyah.



Lawyers for Huong, who sobbed in court as the charge against Aisyah was dropped, said they were seeking an adjournment.

"MERELY A SCAPEGOAT"

The women had always denied murder, saying they were tricked by North Korean spies into carrying out the Cold War-style hit using VX nerve agent and believed it was a prank for a reality TV show.

Their lawyers presented them as scapegoats, saying that authorities were unable to catch the real killers. Four North Koreans - formally accused of the murder alongside the women - fled Malaysia shortly after the assassination.

Aisyah's lawyer Gooi Soon Seng said he was grateful for the decision.

"We still truly believe that she is merely a scapegoat and she's innocent," he said.

Prosecutors had presented their case in the first stage of the trial. Witnesses described how the victim - the estranged half-brother of Kim Jong Un and once seen as heir apparent to the North Korean leadership - died in agony shortly after being attacked.

CCTV footage seen in court during the trial showed the suspects rushing to separate bathrooms in the airport after the murder, before leaving in taxis.

Prosecutors likened the murder to the plot of a James Bond movie and argued the pair were well-trained assassins.

But their lawyers argued the four North Koreans were the masterminds, and provided the women with poison on the day of the murder before fleeing.

In August, a judge ruled there was sufficient evidence the suspects had engaged in a "well-planned conspiracy" with the North Koreans to murder Kim, and ordered that the trial continue to the defence stage.

South Korea has accused the North of ordering the hit, which Pyongyang denies.

Malaysia had been one of the nuclear-armed North's few allies but the assassination badly damaged ties, and led to the countries expelling each other's ambassadors.

A murder conviction carries a mandatory penalty of death in Malaysia. The government has vowed to abolish capital punishment for all crimes, although parliament still needs to vote on changing the law.