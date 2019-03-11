Kim Jong Nam trial: Indonesian suspect freed after Malaysian prosecutors drop charges

KUALA LUMPUR: An Indonesian woman accused of killing the half-brother of North Korea's leader was freed on Monday (Mar 11) after Malaysian prosecutors withdrew the murder charge against her.

Siti Aisyah, 26, was released from custody and seen getting into an embassy car after leaving court.

"Siti Aisyah is freed," judge Azmin Ariffin told the Shah Alam High Court, as he approved a request from the prosecutor to drop the charge against her of murdering Kim Jong Nam.

"She can leave now."

The judge granted a discharge not amounting to an acquittal.



In his request to withdraw the charge, prosecutor Muhammad Iskandar Ahmad did not give a reason for the move in court. He said Aisyah was free to leave the country.

Indonesian ambassador to Malaysia Rusdi Kirana told reporters: "We are pleased with the court decision. We will try to fly Siti back to Indonesia today or as soon as possible."

It was a surprise move as the court had been scheduled to hear Huong - who was in court alongside Aisyah - testify on Monday.

Her case was suspended in December as her lawyers argued with prosecutors over access to statements made by seven witnesses.

