Man escapes from submerged car in Kuala Lumpur tunnel where flood trapped 5 vehicles

KUALA LUMPUR: An alert driver quickly climbed out of his car window to safety when he saw a sudden gush of water pouring into the Jalan Tun Razak tunnel in Kuala Lumpur during heavy rain on Sunday evening (Nov 11), just before his car was submerged in water.

Teh, 26, said he was really scared and decided to stay put by sitting on the roof of his Honda Civic before rescuers came.

"I did not expect the pool of water to be so dangerous as there was a lorry in front of me ... suddenly water started seeping into my car so I quickly wound down my window and crawled out to safety.

"I was later saved by rescuers who arrived at the location," he said when contacted by Bernama.

The incident caused severe damage to Teh's one-year-old car after it was completely submerged in the water.

Meanwhile, the Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Department said it received a distress call at 5.56pm and seven personnel from the Jalan Tun Razak station rushed to the location.

"Upon arriving at the scene, we found five vehicles trapped in the tunnel and firemen brought all victims to a safe location," the statement said.

According to the statement, the rescue operations took about 10 minutes and the five men were unhurt.



FLASH FLOODS IN KL

Almost two hours of heavy downpour in the Malaysian capital caused several areas and roads to be affected by flash floods on Sunday.

Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) Enforcement Department director Azman Mahmood said the rain, which began at about 4pm, saw water build up in the tunnel heading from Jalan Tun Razak towards KLCC and Jalan Loke Yew.

According to Azman, Jalan Wirawati, Jalan Pudu Ulu, Jalan Pudu Perdana, Jalan Cheras and Jalan Kepong were also affected by flash floods.

He said DBKL personnel were deployed to disperse traffic and divert vehicles away from the affected routes.

"We also received reports of the surau of the Hiliran Ampang People’s Housing Project being inundated in water as well as of fallen trees in Jalan Ampang, and DBKL’s rescue squad, as well as members of the Fire and Rescue Department, are currently carrying out works to clean up the area," he said.

