KL High Court allows Bersatu to challenge dissolution, party valid until verdict

KUALA LUMPUR: A Malaysian court has halted an order by the Registrar of Societies (RoS) to provisionally dissolve the opposition party led by former prime minister Mahathir Mohamad, pending the outcome of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia's (PPBM) legal challenge of the order issued earlier this month.



Kuala Lumpur High Court judge Azizah Nawawi said in her decision that if a stay of decision is not granted, there may be "irreparable damage".

"In the present case, the applicant is representing a political party which aspires to contest in the coming general election," the judge said.

"If the stay is not granted and PPBM remains provisionally dissolved, it may cause irreparable damage to the political party in its attempt to provide an alternative choice for the voters".



This means that the Bersatu will still remain valid until a verdict is handed down by the court. This was confirmed in a statement on Monday by the party's president Muhyiddin Yassin, who said that "there was no obstacle to PPBM operating as a valid political party".



Bersatu was ordered to disband by the Registrar of Societies two days before parliament was dissolved over the party's alleged failure to submit required documents. The party was given 30 days to file an appeal, during which it would not be allowed to participate in any activities nor use its logo.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Despite the new development, Bersatu will continue to contest under the logo of Anwar Ibrahim's People's Justice Party (PKR) as agreed on by all members of opposition coalition Pakatan Harapan.

Pakatan's own application to be a formal coalition is still pending RoS approval.



Channel NewsAsia has contacted the RoS for comment on the status of Bersatu given the court ruling.

Nomination day for the country's 14th elections, dubbed GE14, is on April 28. It will be followed by 11 days of campaigning before polling day on May 9.