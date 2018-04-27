KL high court dismisses application to challenge UMNO's legality

KUALA LUMPUR: An application brought by 16 former UMNO members to challenge Malaysia's Registrar of Societies' (ROS) decision to grant a time extension for the party to hold its internal election was dismissed by the High Court in Kuala Lumpur on Friday (Apr 27).



Justice Kamaludin Md Said said section 18C of the Societies Act 1966 bars members from bringing party disputes to court.

"Hence the application is dismissed without cost," said Kamaludin.



UMNO is being challenged in court because the former members are asking for an order to declare the party illegal for failure to hold internal elections.



They are also seeking a judicial review of the ROS decision to allow UMNO to extend the party elections until April next year, beyond the limit allowed under the party constitution.

Under UMNO's constitution, internal elections must be held every three years and can only be postponed for up to 18 months. Elections should have been held by April this year.

Lawyers representing the 16 former UMNO members, who were sacked from the party, said they will appeal the decision.

Their memberships were automatically stripped for bringing the party to court, in accordance with the party's constitution.



UMNO lawyer Hafarizam Harun had told the media on Thursday that the application for a judicial review to challenge legality of the ruling party was frivolous, as the 16 applicants do not have the capacity to bring the case to court.

Any decision taken by a political party or any matter relating to party affairs cannot be reviewed, challenged, appealed against or quashed in any court.

Even if the application had not been rejected, Barisan National (BN) candidates can continue to contest in upcoming election and file their nomination papers on Saturday, said Hafarizam.

UMNO, which is a component party of the BN coalition, was de-registered once in 1987 after some of the party branch elections were deemed illegal by court, the lawyer said.

“But at that time Mahathir Mohamad remained as prime minister and UMNO Baru was formed. BN is a separate entity; it’s BN candidates that are contesting the election," Hafarizam said.

BN will be fielding candidates to contest in the 222 parliamentary and 505 state seats up for grabs in the country's 14th general election on May 9.

