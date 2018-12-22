Rescuers save two cleaners after gondola glitch at KL tower

KUALA LUMPUR: Two men who were cleaning the facade of a Kuala Lumpur skyscraper were rescued by firefighters on Saturday (Dec 22) after the gondola they were on suffered a technical glitch.



In the incident, which happened at about 10.30am at a tall hotel building in Persiaran KLCC, one of the victims was left hanging precariously in his harness on the 33rd floor of the hotel while the other was trapped in the gondola at the first floor.



Rescuers attend to one of the two cleaners involved in an accident at a skyscraper in Kuala Lumpur. (Photo: Facebook/Aki Amin)

The Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Department Operations Centre said in a statement that the two Nepali men, in their 30s, were rescued at 11.49am.

“The Fire Brigade team used the ascending technique to conduct the rescue operation, where we lifted the first victim to the 34th floor through an access space. The second victim was rescued using the aerial ladder platform," said the statement.

One of the cleaners hangs for his life from the 33rd floor of the skyscraper, before being saved by rescuers. (Photo: Facebook/Aki Amin)

Thirteen personnel from the Jalan Tun Razak and Jalan Hang Tuah Fire and Rescue stations rushed to the scene after receiving a call at 10.57am, it added.

