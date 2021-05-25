KLCC train collision: LRT line resumes on single track, to be fully operational in 3 days

KUALA LUMPUR: The LRT Kelana Jaya Line in Kuala Lumpur resumed service at 6am on Tuesday (May 25) with trains operating on a single track, Prasarana Malaysia said in a statement, adding that there will also be supporting shuttle bus services.

Services for the Kelana Jaya Line were disrupted on Monday night after two LRT trains collided near KLCC, injuring more than 210 passengers.

Following the incident, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said that he has instructed the transport ministry and Prasarana Malaysia to conduct a "full investigation to identify the cause of the accident". He added that "stern action will be taken immediately".

In its statement on Tuesday morning, Prasarana Malaysia warned that passengers are expected to wait "a little longer than usual" for trains.

It explained that train frequency would be every 10 minutes for peak hours and every 30 minutes for off-peak, in line with the government decision to reduce capacity for public transport to 50 per cent from Tuesday, as it tightens restrictions for the Movement Control Order 3.0 to curb the spread of COVID-19.



Prasarana Malaysia said the Kelana Jaya Line is expected to recover fully in three days after all cleaning and recovery work are completed.

It added that it has also taken "proactive steps" to conduct sanitation work in KLCC station and its surrounding areas to curb the spread of COVID-19.

"Prasarana regrets the incident and will continue monitoring developments of passengers involved last night and cooperate fully with the relevant authorities," the statement said.

