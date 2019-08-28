Mahathir calls for probe into Kuala Lumpur airport's systems malfunction

HANOI: Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad on Wednesday (Aug 28) said the operator of Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) must investigate the recent systems malfunction that disrupted flights last week.

“We have to find out the reason for the breakdown. It should not have happened because similar systems are in use at other airports and they don’t face the problems that we do,” Dr Mahathir told reporters after concluding a three-day official visit to Vietnam.

KLIA is recovering from the malfunction but is not operating smoothly yet, said the prime minister.

The multi-day systems disruption, which started last Wednesday, resulted in dozens of flight delays and cancellations as well as long queues at check-in counters, as airport staff had to rely on manual operations.

Operator Malaysia Airports had identified network failure as the cause of the disruption.

Major functions such as Wi-Fi connections, the flight information display system, check-in counters and baggage-handling system were all affected.

Bernama reported on Wednesday that operations were back to normal. There were no more manual transactions over the counter and the main flight information display system was fully functional.

Malaysia Airports lodged a police report on Tuesday over the incident. CEO Raja Azmi Raja Nazuddin said in a statement that they did not rule out the possibility that it was caused by an act of malicious intent.

The police have said they are investigating the case of mischief under Section 427 of the Penal Code.

