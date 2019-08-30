KLIA glitch: Don't speculate as issue needs to be investigated, says Malaysia Transport Minister

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia Transport Minister Anthony Loke on Friday (Aug 30) has urged everyone, including airport operators, to refrain from speculating about recent system malfunctions at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA).



“We don’t want to speculate as this is a major issue. This is not something we can speculate on as it involves the country’s main entry point, apart from being an icon as well as being strategically located," he said.



Mr Loke on Friday also urged the public to give time to the police and the committee set up to investigate the issue to conduct their investigations.

The transport Minister had announced the formation of the committee to investigate the KLIA Total Airport Management System failure earlier on Monday.



View of travellers at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA). (File photo: Bernama)

“What was going on there should be investigated thoroughly and I don’t want anyone, including the airport operator, to make any speculation,” he added.

Mr Loke said the committee was given a month to conduct investigations including calling witnesses to give statements.

“They are working around the clock, every day there is a meeting, there is an investigation,” he said, adding that the committee is conducting the investigations to identify the real cause of the incident as well as to suggest improvements to prevent such incidents from recurring in the future.

CAUSE OF DISRUPTION

Airport systems malfunction at KLIA that affected both terminals at the airport started last Wednesday, resulting in dozens of flights being cancelled or delayed.

The disruptio also affected other airport functions such as baggage handling, check-in counters, flight information displays and Wi-Fi, causing discomfort for passengers for several days.



Operations at the KLIA only returned to normal on Sunday.



Passengers at Kuala Lumpur International Airport on Aug 23, 2019, crowded around makeshift whiteboards during a multi-day systems disruption that caused many flights to be delayed. (Screengrabs: Twitter/adri zul ancheta)

Malaysia Airports Holdings CEO Raja Azmi Raja Nazuddin said in a statement on Monday that they did not rule out the possibility that the network failure was caused by an act of malicious intent.



Malaysia Airports lodged a police report on Tuesday over the incident.

On Friday, Mr Loke said that police have also been conducting separate investigations to determine if there were any criminal elements involved and to take further action.