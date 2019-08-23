Network failure caused disruption at Kuala Lumpur airport as flight delays continue

KUALA LUMPUR: Network failure has been identified as the cause of the systems disruption at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA), said the airport operator on Friday (Aug 23).

The disruption started on Wednesday night and by 10pm on Thursday, 68 flights had been delayed.

Key functions such as flight information display systems, check-in counters, baggage handling systems and Wi-Fi connection were affected.



Critical systems at the airport are now mostly up and running after the replacement of network equipment, said Malaysia Airports CEO Raja Azmi Raja Nazuddin in a media release on Friday.

“KLIA Main terminal is still experiencing some delays, but the situation is improving due to measures that have been put in place," he added.



"We have adopted a cautious approach and will remain vigilant as we are still experiencing some intermittent issues."



Systems at the airport's second terminal, KLIA2, "are generally not affected at present", the CEO said.

Some passengers were left frustrated as they waited for updates on their delayed flights at KLIA's congested departure hall.



"I thought the problem would have been resolved by early today. I was here at 5am and am frustrated for having to wait so long,” said Fatin Afiqah Zaimi, whose 8am flight to Manila was rescheduled to 10am.

Another passenger, Aiman Amran, said his holiday plans with 20 family members to Bandung, Indonesia have been affected by the disruption.

“Our flight was scheduled for 12.05pm but was postponed to 4.15pm. We will miss several programmes on the itinerary,” he said.



Current situation in KLIA airport. Still in manual condition. Shoutout to the KLIA staff who have been helping us the whole day!! ❤️ thanks for the roti jagung and water too 👍🏻👍🏻 you guys did well pic.twitter.com/QJ3cpOacpa — adri zul ancheta (@adrizulancheta) August 23, 2019

Malaysia Airports' Raja Azmi apologised for the inconvenience caused.

"While the situation is improving, we would still urge passengers to arrive at the terminal at least four hours prior to departure in the next few days," he said.

About 1,000 more employees have been deployed to assist passengers and to help with the manual sorting of baggage.



"We are also working very closely with the airlines to ensure that bags are delivered to their rightful owners," said Malaysia Airports. "The additional manpower will remain in place until the situation is back to normal."



"BACK TO BASIC"



Malaysia Airlines said on Friday morning that it has had to process all flight transactions manually due to the system disruption.

[UPDATE] The airport system disruption at KL International Airport continues to affect all airlines’ check-in and boarding processes, as well as baggage sorting. As a result, Malaysia Airlines is forced to process all flight transactions manually. — Malaysia Airlines (@MAS) August 23, 2019

Passenger Nurul Aisyah Ibrahim tweeted that KLIA employees have gone "back to basic" as she shared a picture of a Singapore Airlines boarding pass with her name handwritten on it.

Back to basic with handwritten boarding pass and luggage tag. Stay strong all KLIA staff, hang in there! Thank you for assisting us and distributing drinking water + bun 😊 @MY_Airports pic.twitter.com/9EJXjpWxVJ — Nurul Aisyah Ibrahim (@AisyahIbrahim94) August 22, 2019

In response to CNA's queries, Singapore Airlines said some of its flights were delayed on Friday but "these were limited in nature". There have not been any flight cancellations to and from KLIA, it added.



Passengers are encouraged to use their respective airlines' mobile apps or websites to check-in to avoid long queues at KLIA, said Malaysia Airports.