Flight, check-in delays at Kuala Lumpur airport due to system disruption

KUALA LUMPUR: Dozens of flights were delayed at Malaysia's Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) on Thursday (Aug 22) following a system disruption.

The disruption, which started on Wednesday night, affected both terminals and also took down other airport functions such as baggage handling, check-in counters, flight information displays and Wi-Fi.

"We would like to inform you that we are currently experiencing temporary systems disruption at both terminals in KL International Airport. Passengers are advised to reach the airport at least four hours before their flight departure time," said operator Malaysia Airports in a tweet at about 9am on Thursday morning.

UPDATE: We would like to inform you that we are currently experiencing temporary systems disruption at both terminals in KL International Airport. Passengers are advised to reach the airport at least 4 hours before their flight departure time. pic.twitter.com/53tLbsVZ9H — Malaysia Airports (@MY_Airports) August 22, 2019

At least 20 flights were listed as delayed by the operator. Airlines affected include Malaysia Airlines, Malindo Air and Cathay Dragon.



UPDATE: Meanwhile, at KLIA Main Terminal, as at 10.30am, there are 20 flights delayed. They are: pic.twitter.com/gvcIzmmEO9 — Malaysia Airports (@MY_Airports) August 22, 2019

"All relevant airport staff have been deployed to assist passengers on the ground as we expect the situation to continue throughout the day today,” it said.



Malaysia Airlines said that it was processing its check-ins manually and advised passengers to check in via mobile or web.

Malaysia Airlines is processing its check-ins manually, and this might take longer than the usual waiting time.



The airline regrets for any inconvenience caused. — Malaysia Airlines (@MAS) August 22, 2019

Malindo Air also encouraged its passengers to arrive at the airport four hours before their departure time.

In view of the problem, we encourage passengers to arrive at the airport 4 hours prior to departure. Updates will be done as soon as we received notification from the Airport Authorities. We regret for any inconvenience caused. (2/2) — Malindo Air (@malindoair) August 22, 2019

At around 11am, Malaysia Airports reported that all systems except for the flight information displays were fully functioning.

AirAsia's group chief executive Tony Fernandes posted a video online of long lines of people at the airport, calling the situation the worst he had ever seen.

"No one from Malaysia Airports around. Not immigration fault. Poor poor klia2 design," he tweeted.



The worse I have ever seen. No one from malaysia airports around. Not immigration fault. Poor poor klia2 design. At least now we have Dato Shukry the first Mahb staff who wants to help. I’m told that that duty free in immigration area will be removed to create more space . pic.twitter.com/OPVtjMzBZn — Tony Fernandes (@tonyfernandes) August 22, 2019



