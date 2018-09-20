Korean boy band BTS to address United Nations

NEW YORK: K-pop sensation BTS will address the United Nations on Monday (Sep 24) for the launch of a campaign by the UN children's agency UNICEF as world leaders prepare to open their annual General Assembly debate.

BTS will be speaking at the launch of Generation Unlimited, a new partnership to promote education, training and employment for the world's youth, said a UNICEF spokesperson.

According to CNN, BTS will speak for three minutes. They are the first K-pop band to speak at the United Nations, the Billboard reported.

Among South Korea's best known and most lucrative musical exports, BTS made music history this year by becoming the first K-Pop group to top the Billboard 200 music charts.

The septet will bring its Love Yourself tour to New York for a series of concerts next week including its first-ever stadium performance.

World leaders on Tuesday will begin six days of high-level debate at the General Assembly during which the new thaw in relations on the Korean peninsula will be a top agenda item.

