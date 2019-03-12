Korean TV star Jung Joon-young being investigated for illegal filming, sharing of sex videos

SEOUL: One of the stars of hit Korean TV show 2 Days and 1 Night Jung Joon-young is being investigated for illegally recording videos of the women he slept with and sharing them on a messaging app, Korean state media reported on Tuesday (Mar 12).

The 30-year-old is suspecting of recording the videos of at least 10 women between 2015 and 2016, and sharing them on KakaoTalk without their consent, Yonhap said, citing the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency.

Local reports said scandal-hit Seungri of BIGBANG was one of the celebrities in the chat.

Seungri, who is due to join the army this month, announced his retirement from the entertainment industry on Monday, citing the snowballing allegations against him.

Seungri (left) and Jung Joon-young in a photo uploaded to the latter's Instagram page in 2015.

Jung, who was in the United States for a shoot, has reportedly abandoned his schedule and is on the way back to South Korea.

"Jung will fully cooperate in the investigation," said his management agency.