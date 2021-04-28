Widow arrested over alleged murder of Japan's 'Don Juan'

TOKYO: The young widow of an elderly Japanese real estate mogul was arrested on Wednesday (Apr 28) on suspicion of murdering the self-described "Don Juan" just months into their marriage, local media said, citing police sources.

Kosuke Nozaki, who boasted in his autobiography of spending millions of dollars on young, beautiful women, died in 2018 of acute poisoning aged 77.

His widow Saki Sudo, now 25, is suspected of killing Nozaki by making him take a large amount of a stimulant drug orally, as there were no needle marks on his body, the reports said.

Local police declined to confirm the arrest when contacted by AFP.

In one of his books, Nozaki, president of a liquor sales company and real estate business in western Japan, wrote that he spent 3 billion yen (US$27.5 million) on wooing 4,000 beautiful women.

"The reason I make money is to date attractive women," he wrote, according to public broadcaster NHK.

His best-selling autobiography was titled Don Juan of Kishu, referring to the region where he lived.

"I have no interest in cars or houses. Instead, I have a boundless desire to have sex with beautiful women," he said in the book, which also included chapters on how to seduce college students and cabin crew.



Nozaki built his fortune from nothing, selling everything from metal scraps to condoms to liquor, according to the website of the book's publisher.

In his will, he said he wanted to donate 1.3 billion yen to the city of Tanabe in Wakayama prefecture, where he had lived.

But because half of his fortune goes to his widow under civil law, the city in Wakayama prefecture had been in talks with Sudo about splitting the money, the Sankei Shimbun reported.

Sudo had allegedly been searching for information online about drugs before her husband's death, according to newspaper reports.

In a column Nozaki wrote for the Gendai Business website in 2018 - months before his death - he said he was "confident of becoming happy" by marrying Sudo, even though people had warned him she was probably after his money.

He said they met at Tokyo's Haneda airport when he tripped over on purpose to get Sudo, who he said was a model, to help him.

In previous columns, Nozaki said he had started to become well known in Japan after a 2016 incident in which a 27-year-old woman he met and dated stole 60 million yen worth of cash and goods from him.