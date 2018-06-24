Kota Kinabalu mosque bans tourists after dancing video went viral

KOTA KINABALU: Tourists have been temporarily banned from visiting Kota Kinabalu's iconic mosque after a video of two female tourists dancing on the mosque's fence went viral on social media.

Jamal Tun Sakaran, the chairman of Kota Kinabalu City Mosque, said on Sunday (Jun 24) that all express buses, Grab vehicles and taxis were not allowed to take tourists to the mosque and its surrounding areas.

These vehicles also cannot park in the mosque compound, he added.

Only taxis registered with the mosque management will be allowed.



In the nine-second video uploaded on Facebook, two women are seen dancing on a fence, with the mosque in the background, while another lady takes a video of them.

“The top management has expressed utmost disappointment with the action of some of the tourists despite having been briefed on the code of conduct while being in the mosque compound,” he said in a statement.



Jamal added that in order to uphold the image and sanctity of Islam and the mosque, the management would hold further discussions with tour operators to find the best way to benefit all parties as well as to ensure the sustainability of Sabah’s tourism industry.

He also said that the mosque will be hiring more civil volunteer corps, or RELA members, to guard the building and its compound, according to The Star.



Sabah's Tourism, Culture and Environment Ministry will be taking measures to identify the tourists in the video, reported The Star.

“The actions of these tourists at a religious structure show a lack of respect to our Muslim worshippers as well as the hospitality extended to them,” said assistant minister Assafal Alian in a statement.



He said that the ministry will not be treating this incident lightly as Sabah is a multi-racial and multi-religious state.

"Once we identify the nationalities of the people involved, strong action will be taken against them and the operator of the group."

