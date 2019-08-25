Kuala Lumpur airport operations improve after network disruption: Bernama

SEPANG: Operations at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) returned to normal on Sunday (Aug 25), Bernama reported, after it was hit by network equipment failure on Wednesday night which caused long queues and flight delays.

A check by the Malaysian news agency at 9.30am showed passengers going about their business as usual, and smooth check-ins and movement of queues, with the flight information display system (FIDS) having recovered with updated information.

This improved condition, the report said, was due to network equipment replacement on Aug 23 as announced by Malaysia Airports Holdings (MAHB).

An MAHB spokesperson said the system had seen progress since the replacement, but the team is still closely monitoring its stability due to some intermittent issues.

It is understood that MAHB will release a media statement to give the latest update on the situation.

Earlier, it was reported that the technical glitch to the Total Airport Management System (TAMS) resulted in flight delays, long queues and frustrated travellers.

It had also affected key functions such as the WiFi connection, FIDS, check-in counters and the baggage handling system.

The number of Airport CARE Ambassadors has now been reduced.

They have been working since the systems disruption to ensure passengers' comfort and also distribute food to passengers in long queues.

