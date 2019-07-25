Bomb threat forces evacuation of Kuala Lumpur Court Complex: Report

KUALA LUMPUR: The Kuala Lumpur Court Complex area was evacuated on Thursday (Jul 25) after an anonymous person called police with a bomb threat, local media reported.

The Tamun Dr Ismail police station received an anonymous phone call about the bomb at about 11am, leading to an immediate clear-out of the complex, the Malay Mail reported.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We couldn't recognise who he was. He didn’t introduce himself but relayed information, claiming a bomb was in court. That is all," the report quoted Sentul police chief Assistant Commissioner S Shanmugamoorthy as saying.



Ancaman bom kat KL Court 😱😱😱 pic.twitter.com/FMkyiqUETY — magnaekyuu🍣 (@chocmagma) July 25, 2019





The police chief added that the police bomb disposal unit and other experts were combing through the court, the report said.

About 100 people assembled outside the court complex’s lobby, reported the Malay Mail.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Members of the public were subsequently allowed back inside at around 2.30pm, social media posts showed.

The bomb threat also impacted the money laundering trial of former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak, causing it to be adjourned from its morning session, the Star Online reported.

Justice Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali informed the court he had received information from the deputy registrar that there was a bomb threat, according to the report.

He then asked for proceedings to be postponed and the courtroom to be vacated.

Najib is facing criminal charges involving the theft of RM42 million (US$10.3 million) from SRC International, a former unit of 1Malaysia Development Bhd.

