Kyoto Animation: The studio which created Silent Voice, K-On! And Haruhi Suzumiya

KYOTO: At least 24 people have died and dozens more injured after a fire on Thursday (Jul 18) gutted the building of one of Japan’s most well-regarded studios.

Police said the blaze appeared to have been started deliberately and there were fears the death toll might rise.

The blaze prompted an outpouring of support from those in Japan's anime industry, one of the country's best known cultural exports.

"No, I don't know what I should be thinking now," tweeted Yutaka Yamamoto, an animation director who once worked at Kyoto Animation.

"Why, why, why?"

An aerial view shows firefighters battling the fires at the site where a man started a fire after spraying a liquid, at a three-story studio of Kyoto Animation in Japan. (Photo: Reuters/Kyodo)

A UNIQUE STUDIO

Kyoto Animation, often abbreviated to KyoAni, is unlike many of Japan’s other animation studios. Founded in 1981 by anime producers Yoko and Hideaki Hatta, its headquarters and studios are located outside the capital. Many of its anime films and novels often carry serious themes around social anxiety, depression and other deeper issues.

While Studio Ghibli is arguably the most famous Japanese animation studio, Kyoto Animation has recently become one of the top-grossing studios after its major success with the Free! Series.

One of its most famous productions is the Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya, which was initially released as a novel in 2003. KyoAni created 14 episodes in 2006, released over four DVDs between May and November 2007 and a complete box set was released in 2008.

Its series adaptation of the Tsurune novel, written by author Kotoko Ayano, completed airing on broadcaster NHK in January this year.

An aerial view shows firefighters battling fires at the site where a man started a fire after spraying a liquid at a three-story studio of Kyoto Animation Co. in Kyoto, western Japan, in this photo taken by Kyodo, July 18, 2019. Mandatory credit Kyodo/via REUTERS

Kyoto Animation’s first standalone film, A Silent Voice, was released in 2016 and became the 10th highest-grossing Japanese film of the year in the country. It drew widespread acclaim not just for its high-quality artwork and distinctive style, but also the way it covered themes such as bullying, suicide, and depression among teenagers.

In 2017, the was given a limited release in the US. The Verge’s Michael Moore wrote: “A Silent Voice clearly shows that if KyoAni keeps on its present track, it has the potential to be spoken of in the same way we talk about Studio Ghibli - as a source of outstanding work, telling stories in ways no one else can tell them.”

It was also reported that most of Kyoto Animations staff are salaried employees, unlike much of the Japanese animation industry, which uses mostly freelancers.

That is well reflected in its corporate philosophy. As published on their website, the studio said its principles were to do their best, produce relevant works and to keep their corporation “a humanitarian one”.

“We value people. Promoting the growth of people is equal to creating the brightness of works. We sincerely keep moving forward to be an entertainment corporation which is based on animation.”

Since news of the fire first broke, thousands of people have rushed to help the studio.

Sentai Filmworks started a GoFundMe page, which has drawn more than 3,700 donors and raised more than S$125,000 in just three hours.

