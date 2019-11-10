Labourer held over rape and murder of woman in Sabah

TAWAU, Sabah: A man, believed to be an Indonesian, was apprehended to assist in investigations over the discovery of a woman's body in a plantation in Kalabakan.

Tawau police chief ACP Peter Ak Umbuas said the suspect, 40, who did not have any identification documents, admitted to be involved in the murder of the 24-year-old woman when in police custody, even though the motive was still being investigated.

“The victim was reported missing on Nov 3 and her body was found in a bush in a plantation in Imbak, Luasong, Kalabakan on Friday (Nov 8) by her family.

“Acting on information, a police team from Tawau CID conducted an operation to track down the suspect and nabbed him at 9.21pm in Jalan Tanjung Batu,” he said in statement.

Peter said further investigation found the suspect who was working as a plantation labourer was tested positive for drugs when detained.

He said the suspect was remanded since Saturday until Nov 15.



