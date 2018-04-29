‘Langkawi voters won’t harm their own future’, says Kedah chief minister

ALOR SETAR, Kedah: Kedah chief minister Ahmad Bashah Md Hanipah believes that voters in Langkawi will not make a decision that he said will "negatively impact" their own future.

Speaking at a tea event with the media on Sunday (Apr 29), the veteran politician said the ruling Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition is paying “special attention” to the election battle for Langkawi, which pits former premier and opposition coalition leader Mahathir Mohamad against the incumbent, BN’s Nawawi Ahmad.

Parti Islam SeMalaysia candidate Zubir Ahmad will also be contesting the seat, making it a three-cornered battle.

Ahmad Bashah said: “We believe that the people of Langkawi will not do something that will harm their own future.”

“We have many developmental plans for Langkawi, but if they disregard any of these plans we have worked for, that’s their loss,” added the 67-year-old.

Ahmad Bashah did not detail what these plans are, but he maintained that the voters on the island will be able to make a “thorough assessment” and make a decision that is best for them.

“God willing, when the polling results are out on May 9, we will welcome good news. Not only for Kedah but for the whole of Malaysia,” he said.

Langkawi is located some 30km off peninsular Malaysia’s north-western coast and is a parliamentary seat in Kedah.

Many observers regard Dr Mahathir as a heavy favourite to win the Langkawi seat as voters remember the development he brought to the island when he was prime minister between 1981 and 2003.

