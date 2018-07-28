Laos dam collapse affects more than 10,000 people: UN report

SANAMXAI, Laos: It is a grim situation facing rescuers and aid agencies in Laos following Monday's collapse of one of dams in the Xe-Pian Xe Namnoy hydropower project.

A total of 11,034 people have been affected by flooding in Sanamxai district of Attapeu province, according to estimates by the United Nations in Laos on Saturday (Jul 28).



Sanamxai is the hardest-hit district, with 3,060 people registered in shelters, 131 missing and at least 19 killed, based on the UN's latest situation report.



So far, the district has recorded about 6,400 displaced residents, the report said, and their immediate food needs would amount to 96 tonnes per month.



“Attapeu Province had a very high wasting rate before the floods, therefore, these kinds of calamities will exacerbate malnutrition to even worse levels. There are urgent nutrition support needs," the report stated.



On health matters, the UN reported that 48 people have been treated for trauma and the number is expected to rise in the coming days.

“There will be villagers needing support for trauma, injuries, diarrhoea and fever,” it said in the report, adding that 24 patients have been admitted to the provincial hospital.



A flood victim receives food aid from Laotian relief pesonnel in Sanamxai, Attapeu province, on Friday (Jul 27). (Photo: AFP/Nhac Nguyen)

Currently, there are four mobile health teams in seven temporary camps and three others stationed in the field.

Foreign medical teams from Thailand and South Korea have also arrived to help local health officials with disaster mitigation.