SAF delivers humanitarian supplies worth S$280,000 to Laos for flood relief

VIENTIANE, Laos: A Singapore contingent of officers from the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) arrived in Laos on Thursday night (Jul 26) to deliver humanitarian supplies worth S$280,000 for flood relief efforts in Attapeu province.

The 19-strong contingent, including several members of the media, landed in Vientiane Airport on a Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) C-130 transport aircraft at about 8.30pm local time.

Advertisement

The relief packages include tents, meal rations, bottled water and medical supplies from the SAF. (Photo: Amir Yusof)

Advertisement

Advertisement

The supplies are to provide relief to displaced civilians affected by flash floods after the Xe Pian-Xe Namnoy dam in Attapeu province collapsed and swamped several villages.

Dozens have died and thousands are still missing three days after the hydropower dam collapsed on Monday, releasing 5 billion cubic metres of water - enough to fill more than two million Olympic swimming pools - into the surrounding villages.

Laos Vice Minister of Labour and Social Welfare Baykham Khattiya and Singapore Ambassador in Vientiane Dominic Goh. (Photo: Amir Yusof)

The aid supplies were handed over to Laos Vice Minister of Labour and Social Welfare Baykham Khattiya by Singapore Ambassador in Vientiane Dominic Goh and the SAF’s mission commander, Colonel Mohd Fahmi Aliman, Director (Designate) of the Changi Regional Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief Coordination Centre (RHCC).

Laos Vice Minister of Labour and Social Welfare Baykham Khattiya with the SAF’s mission commander, Colonel Mohd Fahmi Aliman. (Photo: Amir Yusof)

The relief packages include tents, meal rations, bottled water and medical supplies from the SAF.

The SAF also donated five rubber dinghies with outboard motors to assist with water rescue.

The SAF also donated five rubber dinghies with outboard motors to assist with water rescue. (Photo: Amir Yusof)

A second RSAF C-130 will depart on Friday. The flight will include officers from the Singapore Civil Defence Force, who will also deliver 11 large modular field tents to aid relief efforts.