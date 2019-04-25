Late Sandakan MP's daughter DAP candidate for by-election

SANDAKAN, Sabah: Vivian Wong Shir Yee, the daughter of the late Sandakan Member of Parliament Stephen Wong Tien Fatt, has been named as the Democratic Action Party (DAP) candidate for the Sandakan by-election.

The announcement was made by Sabah Chief Minister Mohd Shafie Apdal on Thursday (Apr 25).

Wong, 30, said she would continue with her father’s struggle to develop Sandakan’s economy.

“Like my late father, I will always go to the ground to understand the people’s problems regardless of race.

“I am confident that with the cooperation of the new government, Sandakan can be developed comprehensively, and I will make Sandakan a dynamic area,” she said after the announcement on her candidacy.



Wong, who has a degree in public relations from Murdoch University in Australia, has been involved in politics through DAP since 2012.

The youngest of four siblings was born and raised in Sandakan, and studied at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Sung Siew here.

She served as special officer to her father when he was the state health and people’s well-being minister.

The Sandakan seat fell vacant after Stephen Wong died on Mar 28, reportedly due to a heart attack.

Nomination day for the by-election is Apr 27 and polling is on May 11. Early voting will be held on May 7.

