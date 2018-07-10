Lebanese jeweller sues Rosmah Mansor for RM60m over seized jewellery

KUALA LUMPUR: A Lebanese wholesale jewellery firm is suing Rosmah Mansor, demanding that she return 44 pieces of jewellery allegedly sent to her on consignment or pay almost RM60 million (US$14.79 million) for all the items.

Based in Beirut, Global Royalty Trading SAL filed the suit through Messrs David Gurupatham and Koay at the High Court on Jun 26, naming the wife of former Malaysia prime minister Najib Razak as the sole defendant.

Malaysia media obtained the document on Tuesday (Jul 10) after the management of the case before Senior Assistant Registrar Siti Faraziana Zainuddin, in the presence of senior federal counsel S Narkunavathy.

Speaking to reporters, Narkunavathy said the Attorney-General’s Chambers had applied to be an intermediary in the case on the grounds that the jewellery, which was recently seized, now belonged to the government of Malaysia and that they were allegedly purchased using stolen money.

In June, several raids on residences linked to Najib uncovered more than 10,000 pieces of jewellery and luxury items.

He said the court also ordered Rosmah to file a statement of defence by Jul 23 and that further case management was set on Jul 27.

In its statement of claim, Global Royalty, which is an international wholesale jeweller, claimed that Rosmah had been their long-standing customer and that the firm would send consignments of jewellery to her on demand.

She would then evaluate or purchase the items of her choice, and pay for the jewellery herself or through a third party.

The firm, which supplies jewellery to royals and wealthy personalities globally, claimed that the items not chosen would normally be returned.

On certain occasions, Rosmah would borrow the jewellery before returning it.

The company also claimed that Rosmah would receive the jewellery personally or through its agent in Kuala Lumpur, Singapore or Dubai.

The firm alleged that on Feb 10 this year, two of their agents sent 44 pieces of jewellery to Rosmah - including a diamond necklace, earrings, rings, bracelets and a tiara - each worth between US$124,000 and US$925,000.

The firm said that during the handover, Rosmah had acknowledged and accepted the terms and conditions relating to the items.