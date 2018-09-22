Malaysia's Lee Chong Wei diagnosed with nose cancer

SINGAPORE: Malaysian badminton star Lee Chong Wei has been diagnosed with early stage nose cancer, the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) confirmed in a statement on Saturday (Sep 22).

The three-time Olympic silver medallist is currently in Taiwan seeking treatment, BAM President Norza Zakaria said in the statement.

"Chong Wei is currently in Taiwan seeking treatment and I am pleased to inform you that he is responding well to his treatment and is currently resting and recuperating amongst family and close friends," he said.

"On behalf of Chong Wei, I would like to thank all Malaysians for your prayers and concern. Your support has been his source of strength and courage."

Urging the public to respect the badminton player's privacy as well as that of his family, the BAM president said the association would offer "any support we can to our legend".

The news comes after it was announced earlier this year that the sportsman had pulled out of two major tournaments due to poor health.

Lee had been advised by his doctor to take a rest and undergo treatment after suffering a respiratory-related disorder, BAM said in July this year.

