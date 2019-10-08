Excellent, multi-faceted relations between Singapore and Indonesia in ‘good shape’: PM Lee

SINGAPORE: Bilateral ties between Singapore and Indonesia are in "good shape”, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong at a Leaders’ Retreat between the two countries on Tuesday (Oct 8), adding that the relationship is “deep, multi-faceted and forward-looking”.

Speaking during a joint press conference at the Istana, PM Lee said an “excellent relationship of trust and cooperation” built with President Joko Widodo has meant that ties between both sides have prospered during the latter’s first term in office.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong speaking at a Leaders' Retreat on Oct 8, 2019. (Photo: TODAY/Najeer Yusof Muallim)

“Bilateral relations are in good shape - they are deep, multi-faceted and forward-looking,” said PM Lee. “We’ve achieved much together during President Jokowi’s first term and I look forward to sustaining this positive trajectory and carrying it forward into his second term.”

On his part, the Indonesian leader said: “Let's continue working together for the prosperity of our two countries and people.”

Mr Widodo is in Singapore for a two-day visit as part of the Singapore-Indonesia Leaders’ Retreat.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Indonesia President Joko Widodo and PM Lee inspecting the guard of honour during the welcome ceremony at the Istana on Oct 8, 2019. (Photo: Najeer Yusof/TODAY)

This is PM Lee’s fourth Leaders’ Retreat with Mr Widodo, and the first since the Indonesian president’s re-election in May. He will be inaugurated later this month.

He is accompanied by first lady Iriana Joko Widodo and an Indonesian delegation, which includes ministers and officials.

The Singapore delegation includes Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Heng Swee Keat, Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security Teo Chee Hean, as well as other Cabinet ministers.

Earlier in the day, Mr Widodo attended a welcome ceremony at the Istana.

AGREEMENTS ON ELECTRONIC DATA EXCHANGE, ARCHIVAL COOPERATION SIGNED

The press conference followed the signing of an agreement on electronic data exchange to facilitate and secure trade through the link-up of the National Single Windows of both countries, as well as a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the national archives of both sides.

The agreement reaffirms both countries’ commitment to promote a seamless, paperless and secure business environment for companies engaged in bilateral trade.

It was signed by Singapore's Deputy Minister and Minister for Finance Heng Swee Keat and Indonesian Minister for Finance, Sri Mulyani. The signing was witnessed by PM Lee and Mr Widodo.



In addition to the agreement, both countries also inked a three-year MOU which will provide for collaboration between the National Archives of the Republic of Indonesia and the National Archives of Singapore.

Among other things, the MOU will allow for collaboration between both institutions to share knowledge in archival holdings on history, culture or heritage.

STRONG ECONOMIC TIES

In his speech, PM said that “economic ties are strong, and continue to grow.”

He noted that Singapore has been Indonesia’s largest investor since 2014. Citing the example of Kendal Industrial Park in Central Java, he said it has attracted US$800 million in investments from almost 60 companies to date.



Meanwhile, the Nongsa Digital Park in Batam has also done well in attracting 90 tenant companies since its inception last year, and has about 800 tech talent employed from Indonesia.

PM Lee said that cruise tourism is also going well, with the launching of new cruise routes to Bintan, Surabaya and Bali.

And there remains the potential to do much more especially in new areas, he said.

“We discussed how we can catalyse more investments in each other,” he added. “One key piece is the Bilateral Investment Treaty, which we signed at last year’s Retreat, and which we hope Indonesia will ratify soon.”

Another important step is to update the bilateral Avoidance of Double Taxation Agreement, PM Lee also said. Such steps will “further strengthen” the flow of trade and investments, he added.

Turning to financial cooperation, he noted that both sides have agreed to renew a US$10 billion (S$13.8 billion) bilateral financial arrangement.

“The renewal, on existing terms, will help support monetary and financial stability in our countries and in the region.”

Indonesia President Joko Widodo and PM Lee observing the welcome ceremony at the Istana on Oct 8, 2019. (Photo: Najeer Yusof/TODAY)

DISCUSSIONS ON AIRSPACE AND MILITARY TRAINING

PM Lee said he would like both sides to start working on some longstanding issues, in an “open and constructive manner”.

Two such issues are airspace management, specifically the status of the Flight Information Region (FIR) and military training in accordance with the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, he said.

He said that both sides have held preliminary discussions over the past few months.

“They (the ministers and officials) have agreed on a framework for discussion, laying out the core principles and considerations concerning these issues. This framework acknowledges that the core interests and rights of both countries must be recognised and respected.”

PM Lee added that both sides should negotiate agreements on these two issues that are durable and for the long haul.

“The framework offers a sound and comprehensive basis to work out solutions to these two issues, separately but concurrently,” he said.

“We have instructed our Ministers and officials to follow up with detailed negotiations on the basis of this framework, and to conclude and implement the agreements in a timely manner."

Indonesia has repeatedly expressed its wish to take over control of the FIR above Riau islands, which has been managed by Singapore since 1946 as mandated by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

Singapore has repeatedly said that the FIR is not an issue of sovereignty, but of the safety and efficiency of commercial air traffic.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo speaking at a Leaders’ Retreat on Oct 8, 2019. (Photo: TODAY/Najeer Yusof Muallim)

Mr Widodo said during the press conference: “Indonesia welcomes the framework for negotiation of the FIR as agreed by the two countries.”

“Indonesia respects the position of Singapore which understands Indonesia's wish to oversee its own airspace. Our technical teams have started negotiations; we encourage the negotiations to speedily achieve concrete result.”

He will depart Singapore on Wednesday.

