With Malaysian Police HQ in his ward, MP calls for more resources to fight terror

KUALA LUMPUR: With an increasing number of militants using Sabah as a jumping-off point into southern Philippines and vice versa, Malaysian Member of Parliament Fahmi Fadzil is calling for additional resources for the police's counter-terrorism and border security unit.

The first-time MP from Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) represents Lembah Pantai, the constituency that houses Bukit Aman, the headquarters of the Royal Malaysian Police which is at the forefront of fighting terrorism in the country.

“The counter-terrorism unit has to be supported and has to be strengthened,” Fahmi told Channel NewsAsia after he was sworn in as MP in Parliament on Monday (Jul 16).

“The police has to be given additional resources, particularly when it comes to securing our borders.”

Malaysia’s eastern state of Sabah is a jumping-off point for militants from the region to enter into southern Philippines to fight alongside pro-Islamic State armed groups.

Abu Sayyaf militants also use Sabah as an entry point into Malaysia.

In addition, the northern Malaysian town of Wang Kelian, which borders Thailand, made headlines in 2015 following the grisly discovery of 139 mass graves of human trafficking victims that drew international condemnation.

“I think there has to be better coordination between the police, rangers, also immigration, just to make sure cases like Wang Kelian will not happen again,” said Fahmi.

At least 150 bodies were exhumed from the graves, some of them showing signs of torture, according to the police. The victims were mostly Rohingya Muslims fleeing persecution in Myanmar.

“Those (Wang Kelian) are big issues that should not be swept under the carpet,” Fahmi added.

Twelve policemen were arrested in connection with the mass graves but were later released due to insufficient evidence to prosecute them.

According to Fahmi, the country’s national security was also compromised by the issue of fake Malaysian ID cards (MyKad), as they have been found on foreigners.

“Fabrication of MyKads is a serious issue. It is also linked to the sanctity of our borders and our vote …,” said Fahmi. Past elections had been marred by allegations of foreigners voting using fake Malaysian identification.

Last year, police arrested seven Abu Sayyaf militants who were working as security guards and found fake MyKads in their possession.

Fahmi, 37, had not expected to win last May’s general election. Lembah Pantai, once considered a safe seat for the then-opposition, became an uncertain prospect after the electoral boundaries were redrawn.

The police headquarters of Bukit Aman became part of Fahmy's constituency, resulting in an additional 8,000 registered police voters.

“I had not expected to win,” Fahmi said. “Out of the 8,000 police voters, 800 voted for me.”

He added that analysis showed he had the backing of the majority of young voters.

On the night he was declared the winner, Fahmi, the former political secretary of PKR vice-president Nurul Izzah, told the police force that he is an MP for all people, including those who did not vote for him.

“I have very good relations with the Royal Malaysian Police. I meet with the senior officers quite regularly,” he said, adding that security is an issue he is familiar with and which he is concerned about.

