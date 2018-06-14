Let it grow: Tokyo DisneySea adds Frozen in US$2.3 billion expansion

TOKYO: The Tokyo DisneySea theme park is getting a US$2.3 billion overhaul and adding a section based on the wildly popular movie Frozen to its offerings, its operator said Thursday (Jun 14).

Oriental Land, which runs the ocean-themed park as well as the adjacent Tokyo Disneyland and hotels, said the ‎¥‎250 billion (US$2.3 billion) undertaking will be the most expensive expansion plan in the site's 35-year history.

The project will add attractions replicating the Kingdom of Arendelle from Frozen, a tower inhabited by Rapunzel in the movie Tangled, and a Neverland for Peter Pan and his friends, along with a new 475-room hotel.

Tokyo Disneyland, which has attracted huge crowds since it opened in 1983, is already going through a major upgrade to add new attractions.

More than 30 million people visit the combined Disney Resort every year, with numbers expected to increase as Japan works to boost tourism with a goal of 40 million foreign visitors by 2020 when it hosts the Olympic Games.