Malaysian minister confirms central bank, Khazanah funds used for 1MDB payments

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia's finance minister on Thursday (May 24) confirmed reports that funds from deals with the central bank and sovereign wealth fund Khazanah were used by the previous government to meet some liabilities of troubled state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

Lim Guan Eng said the ministry has so far made payments amounting to 6.98 billion ringgit (US$1.7 billion), due to 1MDB’s inability to pay.

Advertisement

JUST IN: Ministry of Finance confirms payments made by Bank Negara and Khazanah were used to service #1MDB debt obligations. pic.twitter.com/WQcuaffmDz — Sumisha Naidu (@SumishaCNA) May 24, 2018

Also on Thursday, the finance minister said the country's total federal debt and liabilities amounted to 1.087 trillion Malaysian ringgit (US$273.39 billion) or 80.3 per cent of GDP.

Lim Guan Eng told a news conference the figure included federal debt, government guarantees for entities unable to service debts, and additional lease payments on public-private partnership projects like schools and hospitals that the government is committed to.

"Let me emphasise that the fundamentals of the economy remains strong. The financial sector is stable, the banking sector is well-capitalised and there is sufficient liquidity in the market," he said.

Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad has estimated the national debt at 1 trillion ringgit, while blaming the ballooning debt on abuses by the previous government led by Najib Razak.

Advertisement