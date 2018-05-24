Malaysian minister confirms central bank, Khazanah funds used for 1MDB payments

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia's finance minister on Thursday (May 24) confirmed reports that funds from deals with the central bank and sovereign wealth fund Khazanah were used by the previous government to meet some liabilities of troubled state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

Lim Guan Eng said the ministry has so far made payments amounting to 6.98 billion ringgit (US$1.7 billion), due to 1MDB’s inability to pay.

JUST IN: Ministry of Finance confirms payments made by Bank Negara and Khazanah were used to service #1MDB debt obligations. pic.twitter.com/WQcuaffmDz — Sumisha Naidu (@SumishaCNA) May 24, 2018



