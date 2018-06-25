Malaysia finance minister draws flak for defending himself over use of Mandarin

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng has drawn flak on social media for defending his decision to issue an official government statement in Mandarin.

Malaysia's finance ministry issued a government statement in Malay, English and Mandarin last Thursday (Jun 21), addressing the Tun Razak Exchange (TRX) issue. Malay is the national language of the country and government statements are typically written in the language and/or English.

Lim was called out by members of the "Friends of BN" Facebook page, who questioned why there was a Chinese version of the statement and whether it was done to help the Chinese media.

Lim issued a response on Facebook on Sunday, written only in Mandarin and without a translation, in which he cited the Federal Constitution that claims that the use of one's mother tongue is a fundamental right.

“In this constitutional spirit, what is wrong with the distribution of press releases in Chinese or other languages?" he said.

"The statement(s) of the Finance Minister will continue to be published in BM (Malay) and English, and if necessary, a Mandarin translation will be made available ... I hope that other high-ranking government officials will follow suit," he added.



His defence drew flak, including from Khairy Jamaluddin, a presidential candidate for the United Malays National Organisation, and Ameer Ali Mydin, the managing director of popular hypermarket Mydin, for defending his decision to issue the statement in Mandarin.

Khairy said on Monday that Lim's defence of the Mandarin language in official statements was "unacceptable".

"The finance minister releasing a statement in Mandarin was not only seen as an act to focus only on Mandarin language users but also as an attempt to change the language norm used by the government.

"This is not only a way to challenge those who support the national language of the federal government but also to destroy efforts to unite the nation through the language," he said.

Ameer Ali's statement, which was posted as a comment on Lim's Facebook post, was acknowledged by more than 3,000 users.

"All statements, when released in Malaysia, should first be in Bahasa Melayu, then English, then any other language ... If you were in China, at a press conference in China, then release it Mandarin first... I would think this is more logical," Ameer Ali said.



Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad told a press conference on Monday (Jun 25) that the Mandarin statement was a minor mistake.

He said it was normal for mistakes to be made by individuals and it was needless to blow up the issue.

“It’s not that we want to advise… he (Lim) made a mistake, it was not deliberate. He can issue statements as usual in his capacity as a minister,” Mahathir said.