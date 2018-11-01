Lim Guan Eng tops income list in Malaysia's first public portal publishing declared assets of MPs

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng has topped a list of income declarations released by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) on Thursday (Nov 1).

Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad is at third place, behind Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.

The list, which has been made public by MACC on an online portal, reports the declared incomes of more than 80 members of parliament and some of their family members.

According to the website, the portal aims to prove the "transparency" of the ruling Pakatan Harapan coalition.

This is the first time that such a list has been made public, as part of efforts to curb government corruption that allegedly existed in the previous administration, the Malay Mail reported.

A screengrab from MACC's portal showing the incomes of various MPs.

The portal showed that the finance minister's income as of Oct 10 was RM86,464.92 (US$20,700), putting him at the top of the list.

Mr Lim had declared his and his wife's income. According to The Star, the figure listed is of his alone.

Dr Mahathir's declared income was listed as RM75,861.57 as of Oct 19. He had also declared his wife's assets.



The MACC, however, did not specify the periods for which the incomes were declared.

Information on the website appears to be updated periodically. As of 8pm on Thursday, it showed that 82 MPs have declared their assets while 43 have not done so.